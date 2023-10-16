JFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 27,162 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 843,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,162 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 11.9% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $38,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $43.55. 4,017,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,017,014. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average of $45.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.