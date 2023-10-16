Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.9 %

WSM stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.03. 230,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $164.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.31.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 24.88%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

