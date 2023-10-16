Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Omega Healthcare Investors makes up 0.7% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OHI stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 595,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,060. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average is $30.57. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 262.75%.

OHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

