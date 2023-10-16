Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,356 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum comprises about 1.1% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,097,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,224,170. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.53.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 12.22%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.