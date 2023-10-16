HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading 6.8% Higher

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. 1,396,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,570,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

HUYA Stock Up 7.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $793.70 million, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in HUYA by 2,307.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,065 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 14.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,754,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,158 shares during the period. Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new stake in HUYA during the first quarter worth about $4,177,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in HUYA by 235.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 770,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

