Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,204 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.4% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,541,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,086,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

