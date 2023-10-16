Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.79 and last traded at $41.60. 226,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 797,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Symbotic from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Symbotic from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Symbotic from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.69.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Symbotic

Symbotic Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of -106.26 and a beta of 1.79.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 57.19% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $311.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Symbotic news, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) purchased 17,825,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $500,000,001.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,825,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) bought 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $500,000,001.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000,001.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $173,465.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,717.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,148,540 shares of company stock worth $514,038,308. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at $2,969,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Symbotic by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Symbotic by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,866,000 after buying an additional 158,856 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at about $889,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.