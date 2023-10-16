Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,866 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 54.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 102,926 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after buying an additional 36,401 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Del Sette Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 71.0% during the second quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 442.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total value of $9,066,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,594,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,675,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PANW stock traded up $4.22 on Monday, hitting $263.62. 866,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,645,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.11 and a 200 day moving average of $224.11. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.90.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

