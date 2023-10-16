Wayfinding Financial LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,836. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $169.01 and a 52 week high of $237.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.59.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.07.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $1,050,284.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,288,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,688 shares of company stock worth $17,388,097 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

