Inspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $215.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $182.29 and a 12 month high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

