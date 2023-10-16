Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys 145 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $20,422,440,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $141.67 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,815,631 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.75.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

