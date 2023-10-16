ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 306,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 328,433 shares.The stock last traded at $3.00 and had previously closed at $2.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Get ProKidney alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ProKidney

ProKidney Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $688.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.48.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.27. On average, analysts forecast that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ProKidney

In other ProKidney news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $9,299,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,073,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,989,484 shares of company stock valued at $10,299,887 in the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ProKidney

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the third quarter worth about $78,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ProKidney by 76.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProKidney in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,360,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ProKidney by 32,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 23,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProKidney by 361.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 67,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

About ProKidney

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.