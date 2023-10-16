Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $71.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,014,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,595,971. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

