Wayfinding Financial LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.2 %

CAH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.40. 465,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,136. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $95.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 94.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.37.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.02%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

