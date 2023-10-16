First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 466 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $72.94. 1,250,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,843,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVS

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.