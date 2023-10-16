Evergreen Advisors LLC Sells 285 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Evergreen Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.3% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $216.30. 972,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962,027. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $182.29 and a 52-week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

