Duality Advisers LP Invests $3.77 Million in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after buying an additional 8,845,616 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $233,242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $168,365,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $59,634,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 948.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 373,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,579,000 after purchasing an additional 337,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.10. 494,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.51 and its 200 day moving average is $137.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of -119.52 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $176.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zscaler from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.68.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,463,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,406 shares in the company, valued at $44,768,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $1,219,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,463,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,768,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,718 shares of company stock valued at $19,814,486. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

