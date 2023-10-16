Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after acquiring an additional 471,765,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,985,181,000 after buying an additional 11,195,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $855,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728,172 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Benchmark upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,263,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,537,715. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.49 and a 200-day moving average of $106.36. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The stock has a market cap of $173.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,254.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

