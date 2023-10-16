Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Trading Down 4.1%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $12.11. 63,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 264,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OLMA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLMA

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $498.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.24. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,505,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $14,818,370.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,688,954 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $140,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,008,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,441,563.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,505,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $14,818,370.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,688,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,307.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $820,250 in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 254,785 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.