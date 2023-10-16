OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Trading 5.5% Higher

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.57 and last traded at $25.55. Approximately 83,278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 105,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

A number of brokerages have commented on KIDS. BTIG Research decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $615.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.00 and a beta of 0.89.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.11 million. OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $99,832.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,039. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,810,000 after purchasing an additional 212,431 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,419,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,104,000 after purchasing an additional 68,115 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,088,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,750,000 after acquiring an additional 46,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,383,000 after acquiring an additional 30,333 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

