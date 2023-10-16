JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $320.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.95.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $272.82. 585,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,419. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The stock has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.39 and its 200-day moving average is $248.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

