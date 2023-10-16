Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.32 and last traded at $34.09. Approximately 850,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,427,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Nextracker from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.85.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NXT

Nextracker Stock Down 5.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.69 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.