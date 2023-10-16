Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Trading Down 2.8%

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.37 and last traded at $18.37. Approximately 2,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 44,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

PHVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pharvaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Pharvaris Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of -3.62.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHVS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

