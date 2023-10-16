Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Up 6%

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.61. Approximately 24,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 347,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Up 5.3 %

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peakstone Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $296,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $833,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Featured Articles

