SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.78.

SWAV stock traded up $8.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.24. The company had a trading volume of 224,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,121. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.27. Shockwave Medical has a 12 month low of $172.50 and a 12 month high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total transaction of $801,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,304.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.06, for a total value of $1,072,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,193,104.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total transaction of $801,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,304.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,100 shares of company stock worth $9,044,874 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 98,146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,714,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,685,000 after purchasing an additional 67,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,428,000 after buying an additional 382,374 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,185,000 after buying an additional 467,237 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

