ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Down 3.4%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.23 and last traded at $11.24. Approximately 9,530,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 25,601,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Down 2.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 31.3% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 100.7% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 99,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 49,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 13.5% during the second quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

