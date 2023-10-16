Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) Shares Gap Down to $3.22

Shares of Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.22, but opened at $3.05. Banco Itaú Chile shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 255 shares.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Banco Itaú Chile in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Banco Itaú Chile Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Banco Itaú Chile had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $457.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.67 million. Equities analysts predict that Banco Itaú Chile will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Itaú Chile provides banking services in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction; and retail, private, companies, and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. The company offers checking accounts, and debit and credit card; credit line, consumer credit installments, mortgage credit, and universal consumer and university credit; and leasing and company credits including short term, fixed long term, and structured credit, as well as factoring, foreign trade exports, such as financing line agreement, import payment order, collection, and letter of credit, financing cash operation services.

