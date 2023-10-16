Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.98% from the company’s current price.

INSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.77.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INSP traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.46. 193,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,977. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.07. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $144.13 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.47 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total value of $153,658.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,240.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

