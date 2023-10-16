Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.72

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.72 and last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 300016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average is $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.28). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 463.64%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 426,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after acquiring an additional 138,924 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 35,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

