Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,378,130 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 1,536,642 shares.The stock last traded at $53.99 and had previously closed at $54.86.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.28.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
