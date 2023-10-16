Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,378,130 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 1,536,642 shares.The stock last traded at $53.99 and had previously closed at $54.86.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.28.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 27,877 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 55,537 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

