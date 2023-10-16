Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Trading 9.8% Higher

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) traded up 9.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.95 and last traded at $36.85. 605,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 627,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RARE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.23.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 13.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 220.54% and a negative net margin of 178.91%. The company had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.26) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $36,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,315.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $36,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,315.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $227,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,626.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,133 shares of company stock worth $352,046. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

