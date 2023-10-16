Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VCEL. BTIG Research raised shares of Vericel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $41.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Get Vericel alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Vericel

Vericel Stock Up 4.0 %

Vericel stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.81. 56,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,353. Vericel has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.68. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Vericel by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vericel by 38.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 0.4% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 112,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Vericel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.