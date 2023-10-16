Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ebara Price Performance
OTCMKTS EBCOY traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,687. Ebara has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.56.
Ebara Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ebara
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Walgreen’s Fresh New Lows, Is The Dividend Worth The Ride?
Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.