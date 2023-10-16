Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ebara Price Performance

OTCMKTS EBCOY traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,687. Ebara has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.56.

Ebara Company Profile

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems, Environmental Plants, and Precision Machinery segments. The company offers pumps, fans, blowers, chillers, and heating and cooling equipment, compressors, steam turbines, steam turbine generator sets, cryogenic pumps, expanders, dry vacuum pumps, chemical mechanical polishing systems, gas abatement systems, precision machinery network, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, plating systems, and ozonized water generators.

