BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Short Interest Down 8.7% in September

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 613,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

BlackLine Price Performance

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -68.21, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.86 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. Analysts expect that BlackLine will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 94,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 94,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in BlackLine by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1,101.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 772.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BL. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Stories

