Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Citigroup

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s previous close.

DENN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Denny’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Denny’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Denny's Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DENN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 389,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,091. The stock has a market cap of $467.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.77%. The company had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Denny’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Denny’s

In other Denny’s news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $397,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,989.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Denny’s news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $397,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,989.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Miller sold 7,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $83,123.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 970,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,196,980.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,512 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Denny’s by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 92,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Denny’s by 9.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

