Short Interest in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Decreases By 8.7%

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 549,900 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 602,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HTBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens downgraded Heritage Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

NASDAQ:HTBK traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 31,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,743. The company has a market capitalization of $522.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $48.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.03 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 279.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1,193.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

