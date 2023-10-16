ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Down 8.7% in September

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRGE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 795.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 82,932 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,603,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 498.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 30,368 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 233.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 26,783 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 22,281 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRGE traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,361. The firm has a market cap of $156.67 million, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.06. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $56.74.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Company Profile

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

