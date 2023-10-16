Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the September 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FFC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.32. 63,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,064. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.0815 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,994,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $5,250,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 292,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 139,093 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,395,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 532,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 60,793 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.