Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the September 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:FFC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.32. 63,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,064. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.0815 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
