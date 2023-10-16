Celestica Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,786 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 136% compared to the average volume of 1,179 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Celestica by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLS shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Celestica from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.19.

Celestica Stock Performance

Celestica stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.85. 1,658,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 2.10. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

