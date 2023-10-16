Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 861,800 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 942,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,085,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
KBWB stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.54. 368,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.10. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $59.50.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.4053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Bank ETF
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco KBW Bank ETF
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Walgreen’s Fresh New Lows, Is The Dividend Worth The Ride?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.