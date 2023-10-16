Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 861,800 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 942,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,085,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

KBWB stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.54. 368,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.10. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.4053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,477,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 75.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,550,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,086,000 after purchasing an additional 665,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,401,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,537,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,473,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,042,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,771,000 after buying an additional 636,478 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

