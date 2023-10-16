Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWBGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 861,800 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 942,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,085,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

KBWB stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.54. 368,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.10. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.4053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,477,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 75.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,550,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,086,000 after purchasing an additional 665,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,401,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,537,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,473,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,042,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,771,000 after buying an additional 636,478 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

