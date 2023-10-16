Traders Purchase Large Volume of WestRock Call Options (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,101 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 258% compared to the average volume of 867 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in WestRock during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Price Performance

NYSE:WRK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.00. 503,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,848. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.15. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $39.30.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.39. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WRK. UBS Group dropped their price objective on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

