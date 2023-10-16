Investors Purchase High Volume of Masimo Call Options (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 2,428 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 65% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,474 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Masimo in the second quarter worth about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MASI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.22. The company had a trading volume of 481,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,203. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.56. Masimo has a one year low of $75.94 and a one year high of $198.00.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). Masimo had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.17.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

