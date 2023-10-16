Compound Achieves Market Cap of $325.37 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $325.37 million and approximately $30.60 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $41.15 or 0.00146077 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,907,495 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,907,463.88204297 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.01867036 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 416 active market(s) with $18,422,474.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

