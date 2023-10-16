Pepe (PEPE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Pepe (PEPE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Pepe token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepe has a total market capitalization of $280.70 million and $69.22 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pepe has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pepe

Pepe’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. Pepe’s official website is www.pepe.vip. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth.

Pepe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 391,790,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000069 USD and is up 5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 277 active market(s) with $61,043,819.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

