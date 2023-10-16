Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,695 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of OneMain worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in OneMain by 153.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,951,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,346,000 after buying an additional 1,179,938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 7.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,860,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,725,000 after purchasing an additional 711,440 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 118,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 4.2% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on OneMain from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

OneMain Trading Up 2.3 %

OMF stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $38.27. 285,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,126. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). OneMain had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 75.05%.

OneMain Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.