Argent Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 268.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IT traded down $3.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $355.06. 147,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,395. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $346.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.08 and a 1 year high of $377.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

