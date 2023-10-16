Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,858 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBS. Scoggin Management LP acquired a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $2,134,000. FMR LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 56.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,824,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,065,000 after buying an additional 12,907,622 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $5,245,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $5,714,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $12,342,000. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,521. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 68.69%. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

