Argent Capital Management LLC Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABG. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

ABG stock traded up $4.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.50. The company had a trading volume of 18,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,441. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.88 and a 1-year high of $256.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.24 by $0.71. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.