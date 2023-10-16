ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Purchased by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 38.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ICF International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on ICF International from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on ICF International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on ICF International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on ICF International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

ICF International Stock Performance

ICF International stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.21. 15,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. ICF International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.53 and a 1 year high of $136.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.15. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Handel Michael J. Van sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Handel Michael J. Van sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,869 shares of company stock worth $1,151,690. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ICF International

(Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.