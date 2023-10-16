Argent Capital Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,951,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,398,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,604,000 after purchasing an additional 305,066 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Colliers International Group by 7,571.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,723,000 after buying an additional 200,792 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at $20,560,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at about $11,153,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

CIGI traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.10. The stock had a trading volume of 16,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,324. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 609.47 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.20 and a 200 day moving average of $101.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $129.95.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 47.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

